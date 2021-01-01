Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10T Pro vs OnePlus 8T – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro vs OnePlus 8T

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
VS
OnePlus 8T

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the OnePlus 8T, which is powered by the same chip and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Shows 13% longer battery life (118 vs 104 hours)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8T
  • Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (786 against 618 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 30 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10T Pro
vs
OnePlus 8T

Display

Type LTPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 85.2% 87%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 97.9% 97.2%
PWM 2358 Hz 458 Hz
Response time 42.2 ms 13 ms
Contrast 1252:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 10T Pro
618 nits
OnePlus 8T +27%
786 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 160.7 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 218 gramm (7.69 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Mi 10T Pro
85.2%
OnePlus 8T +2%
87%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro and OnePlus 8T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 650
GPU clock 587 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10T Pro +4%
914
OnePlus 8T
880
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10T Pro +8%
3338
OnePlus 8T
3104
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10T Pro
578778
OnePlus 8T +1%
584589
AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking (20th and 16th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 OxygenOS 11
OS size 19.5 GB 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 33 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (61% in 30 min) Yes (94% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:58 hr 0:37 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10T Pro +40%
18:40 hr
OnePlus 8T
13:18 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10T Pro +6%
17:05 hr
OnePlus 8T
16:03 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10T Pro +3%
31:55 hr
OnePlus 8T
30:52 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10T Pro +11%
90.6 dB
OnePlus 8T
81.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2020 October 2020
Release date December 2020 October 2020
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 625 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 8T. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro.

