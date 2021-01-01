Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro vs OnePlus 9RT VS Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro OnePlus 9RT Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the OnePlus 9RT, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9RT Delivers 105% higher maximum brightness (1290 against 628 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer

10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (713K versus 647K)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888 5G

21% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1111 and 915 points

Weighs 19.5 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.62 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 397 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 87.9% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 97.9% - PWM 2358 Hz - Response time 42.2 ms - Contrast 1252:1 - Max. Brightness Mi 10T Pro 628 nits OnePlus 9RT +105% 1290 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 218 gramm (7.69 oz) 198.5 gramm (7 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Metal Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Mi 10T Pro 85.2% OnePlus 9RT +3% 87.9%

Software Operating system Android 10 Android 12 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced OxygenOS 12 OS size 19.5 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 123° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 5963 x 3354 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 27 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Mi 10T Pro 121 OnePlus 9RT n/a Video quality Mi 10T Pro 110 OnePlus 9RT n/a Generic camera score Mi 10T Pro 118 OnePlus 9RT n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 22 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Mi 10T Pro 90.8 dB OnePlus 9RT n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced September 2020 October 2021 Release date December 2020 October 2021 SAR (head) 0.57 W/kg - SAR (body) 1 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, software, and design are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 9RT. But if the battery life and camera are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro.