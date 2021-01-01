Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Shows 16% longer battery life (118 vs 102 hours)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- 14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 910 and 799 points
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2 5G
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- The phone is 10-months newer
- Weighs 29 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
80
85
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
96
87
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
86
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
78
69
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
88
86
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
83
80
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.43 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|410 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.2%
|85.8%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|97.9%
|128.2%
|PWM
|2358 Hz
|119 Hz
|Response time
|42.2 ms
|8 ms
|Contrast
|1252:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
|158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
|Thickness
|9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|218 gramm (7.69 oz)
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Gray, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Mali-G77 MC9
|GPU clock
|587 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6, 8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10T Pro +14%
910
799
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10T Pro +19%
3290
2769
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
575968
n/a
AnTuTu Ranking (47th and 58th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5
|OxygenOS 11.3
|OS size
|19.5 GB
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (61% in 30 min)
|Yes (98% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:58 hr
|0:31 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10T Pro +13%
18:40 hr
16:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10T Pro +6%
17:05 hr
16:02 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10T Pro +29%
31:55 hr
24:55 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (31st and 98th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro from DxOMark
|Photo samples of OnePlus Nord 2 5G from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5963 x 3354
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|27 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
121
Nord 2 5G +3%
125
Video quality
Mi 10T Pro +5%
110
105
Generic camera score
Mi 10T Pro +2%
118
116
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|22
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2020
|July 2021
|Release date
|December 2020
|July 2021
|Launch price
|~ 625 USD
|~ 369 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.57 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro. But if the display and software are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord 2 5G.
