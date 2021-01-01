Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10T Pro vs Nord 2 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G

Ксиаоми Ми 10Т Про
VS
Ванплас Норд 2 5G
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
OnePlus Nord 2 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Shows 16% longer battery life (118 vs 102 hours)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • 14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 910 and 799 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2 5G
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • Weighs 29 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10T Pro
vs
Nord 2 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 410 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 85.8%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.9% 128.2%
PWM 2358 Hz 119 Hz
Response time 42.2 ms 8 ms
Contrast 1252:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 10T Pro +1%
628 nits
Nord 2 5G
623 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 218 gramm (7.69 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Gray, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 10T Pro
85.2%
Nord 2 5G +1%
85.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro and OnePlus Nord 2 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 587 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10T Pro +14%
910
Nord 2 5G
799
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10T Pro +19%
3290
Nord 2 5G
2769
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10T Pro
575968
Nord 2 5G
n/a
AnTuTu Ranking (47th and 58th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 OxygenOS 11.3
OS size 19.5 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 33 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (61% in 30 min) Yes (98% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:58 hr 0:31 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10T Pro +13%
18:40 hr
Nord 2 5G
16:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10T Pro +6%
17:05 hr
Nord 2 5G
16:02 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10T Pro +29%
31:55 hr
Nord 2 5G
24:55 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (31st and 98th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of OnePlus Nord 2 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 10T Pro
121
Nord 2 5G +3%
125
Video quality
Mi 10T Pro +5%
110
Nord 2 5G
105
Generic camera score
Mi 10T Pro +2%
118
Nord 2 5G
116

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10T Pro +11%
90.8 dB
Nord 2 5G
81.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced September 2020 July 2021
Release date December 2020 July 2021
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 369 USD
SAR (head) 0.57 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro. But if the display and software are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord 2 5G.

