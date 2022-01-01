Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro vs Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus VS Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (639K versus 509K)

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2

12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 922 and 821 points

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Weighs 36 grams less

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Value for money

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 84.2% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 97.9% - PWM 2358 Hz - Response time 42.2 ms - Contrast 1252:1 - Max. Brightness Mi 10T Pro +3% 636 nits Realme 9 Pro Plus 618 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 218 gramm (7.69 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Mi 10T Pro +1% 85.2% Realme 9 Pro Plus 84.2%

Software Operating system Android 10 Android 12 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Realme UI 3.0 OS size 19.5 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 119° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 5963 x 3354 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Focal length 27 mm 27 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.13" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Mi 10T Pro 121 Realme 9 Pro Plus n/a Video quality Mi 10T Pro 110 Realme 9 Pro Plus n/a Generic camera score Mi 10T Pro 118 Realme 9 Pro Plus n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 22 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Speakers test Max. loudness Mi 10T Pro 90.8 dB Realme 9 Pro Plus n/a

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced September 2020 February 2022 Release date December 2020 February 2022 SAR (head) 0.57 W/kg - SAR (body) 1 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus.