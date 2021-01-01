Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A70s, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.