Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Optical image stabilization
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
- 22% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 915 and 752 points
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Weighs 45 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
82
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
81
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
72
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
88
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
78
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|-
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.2%
|86.4%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|97.9%
|-
|PWM
|2358 Hz
|-
|Response time
|42.2 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1252:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|Thickness
|9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|218 gramm (7.69 oz)
|173 gramm (6.1 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Adreno 642L
|GPU clock
|587 MHz
|490 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10T Pro +22%
915
752
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10T Pro +20%
3290
2731
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
643858
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5
|One UI 3.1
|OS size
|19.5 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (61% in 30 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|0:58 hr
|-
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
18:40 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:05 hr
Talk (3G)
31:55 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5963 x 3354
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|27 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
121
Video quality
110
Generic camera score
118
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|22
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|-
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2020
|September 2021
|Release date
|December 2020
|October 2021
|Launch price
|~ 625 USD
|~ 404 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.57 W/kg
|0.79 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1 W/kg
|1.4 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro. But if the display, software, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G.
