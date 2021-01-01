Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10T Pro vs Galaxy Note 10 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Ксиаоми Ми 10Т Про
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
VS
Самсунг Галакси Ноут 10
Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9825 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3500 mAh
  • Shows 28% longer battery life (118 vs 92 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size
  • 34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (578K versus 430K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 12W
  • Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (780 against 618 nits)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 6.2% more screen real estate
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10T Pro
vs
Galaxy Note 10

Display

Type LTPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 395 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 85.2% 91.4%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.9% 97.1%
PWM 2358 Hz 236 Hz
Response time 42.2 ms 8 ms
Contrast 1252:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 10T Pro
618 nits
Galaxy Note 10 +26%
780 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 151 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 218 gramm (7.69 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Mi 10T Pro
85.2%
Galaxy Note 10 +7%
91.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali G76 MP12
GPU clock 587 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~943 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10T Pro +29%
914
Galaxy Note 10
707
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10T Pro +30%
3338
Galaxy Note 10
2558
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10T Pro +34%
578778
Galaxy Note 10
430676

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 2.5
OS size 19.5 GB 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3500 mAh
Charge power 33 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi/PMA (12 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (61% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:58 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10T Pro +60%
18:40 hr
Galaxy Note 10
11:49 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10T Pro
17:05 hr
Galaxy Note 10 +6%
18:05 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10T Pro +26%
31:55 hr
Galaxy Note 10
25:06 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (18th and 116th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 3648 x 2736
Aperture f/2.2 f/1.6
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.65"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 22 20
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10T Pro +12%
90.6 dB
Galaxy Note 10
80.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2020 August 2019
Release date December 2020 August 2019
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 962 USD
SAR (head) - 0.21 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.52 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro. But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (75%)
1 (25%)
Total votes: 4

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro or 9T Pro
2. Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro or 10 Pro
3. Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro or Samsung Galaxy S20
4. Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro or OnePlus 8 Pro
5. Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro or Poco X3 NFC
6. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 or Galaxy S10
7. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 or Apple iPhone 11
8. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 or Apple iPhone XS
9. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 or Apple iPhone 11 Pro
10. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 or S20 Plus

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish