Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G VS Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro Shows 28% longer battery life (118 vs 92 hours)

Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (799 against 630 nits)

The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (747K versus 658K)

Dynamic AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro Price Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 85.3% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 97.9% - PWM 2358 Hz - Response time 42.2 ms - Contrast 1252:1 - Max. Brightness Mi 10T Pro 630 nits Galaxy S21 FE 5G +27% 799 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 155.7 mm (6.13 inches) Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 218 gramm (7.69 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Gray, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Mi 10T Pro 85.2% Galaxy S21 FE 5G 85.3%

Software Operating system Android 10 Android 12 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced One UI 4.0 OS size 19.5 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Optical, 3x Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 123° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 76 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.5", Hynix Hi847 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Phase autofocus

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 5963 x 3354 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 27 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Mi 10T Pro 121 Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a Video quality Mi 10T Pro 110 Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a Generic camera score Mi 10T Pro 118 Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 22 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Mi 10T Pro 90.8 dB Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced September 2020 January 2022 Release date December 2020 January 2022 SAR (head) 0.57 W/kg 0.95 W/kg SAR (body) 1 W/kg 1.48 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is definitely a better buy.