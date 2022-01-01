Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 VS Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro Samsung Galaxy S22 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy S22, which is powered by Exynos 2200 and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size

Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3700 mAh

Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Delivers 107% higher maximum brightness (1294 against 626 nits)

40% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (890K versus 633K)

Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

Dynamic AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Ready for eSIM technology

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro Price Samsung Galaxy S22 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 395 ppi 425 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 87.4% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 97.9% - PWM 2358 Hz - Response time 42.2 ms - Contrast 1252:1 - Max. Brightness Mi 10T Pro 626 nits Galaxy S22 +107% 1294 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 146 mm (5.75 inches) Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 70.6 mm (2.78 inches) Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 218 gramm (7.69 oz) 167 gramm (5.89 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Mi 10T Pro 85.2% Galaxy S22 +3% 87.4%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro and Samsung Galaxy S22 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Samsung Exynos 2200 Max. clock 2840 MHz 2800 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 L3 cache 4 MB - Lithography process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 650 Samsung Xclipse 920 GPU clock 587 MHz 1300 MHz FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Mi 10T Pro 919 Galaxy S22 +28% 1176 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Mi 10T Pro 3336 Galaxy S22 +8% 3591 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Mi 10T Pro 633833 Galaxy S22 +40% 890211 CPU 183532 221779 GPU 215439 378872 Memory 113062 147967 UX 124172 149643 Total score 633833 890211 3DMark Wild Life Performance Mi 10T Pro 3784 Galaxy S22 n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 22 FPS - Graphics score 3784 - PCMark 3.0 score 10704 - AnTuTu Android Ranking (106th and 9th place) Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 10 Android 12 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced One UI 4.1 OS size 19.5 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 - Zoom Digital Optical, 3x Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 120° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Phase autofocus

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution 5963 x 3354 3872 x 2592 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 27 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.24" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Mi 10T Pro 121 Galaxy S22 n/a Video quality Mi 10T Pro 110 Galaxy S22 n/a Generic camera score Mi 10T Pro 118 Galaxy S22 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 22 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Mi 10T Pro 90.8 dB Galaxy S22 n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced September 2020 February 2022 Release date December 2020 March 2022 SAR (head) 0.57 W/kg 0.21 W/kg SAR (body) 1 W/kg 1.59 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 is definitely a better buy.