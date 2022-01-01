Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10T Pro vs Galaxy S22 Ultra – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Ксиаоми Ми 10Т Про
VS
Самсунг Галакси С22 Ультра (Exynos)
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 2200 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
  • Shows 23% longer battery life (40:30 vs 32:55 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • Delivers 100% higher maximum brightness (1260 against 630 nits)
  • 46% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (943K versus 647K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • 27% higher pixel density (500 vs 395 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • Dynamic AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 5% more screen real estate
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10T Pro
vs
Galaxy S22 Ultra

Display

Type IPS LCD Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3088 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 500 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Plus
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 90.2%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.9% 98.2%
PWM 2358 Hz 120 Hz
Response time 42.2 ms 1 ms
Contrast 1252:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 10T Pro
630 nits
Galaxy S22 Ultra +100%
1260 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 77.9 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 218 gramm (7.69 oz) 228 gramm (8.04 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 10T Pro
85.2%
Galaxy S22 Ultra +6%
90.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Samsung Exynos 2200
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.52 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Samsung Xclipse 920
GPU clock 587 MHz 1300 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 10T Pro
647691
Galaxy S22 Ultra +46%
943633
CPU 182985 223163
GPU 216878 391575
Memory 108016 175188
UX 140676 154579
Total score 647691 943633
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mi 10T Pro
3785
Galaxy S22 Ultra +83%
6908
Stability 99% 63%
Graphics test 22 FPS 41 FPS
Graphics score 3785 6908
PCMark 3.0 score 10669 12848
AnTuTu 9 Ranking List (127th and 13th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 One UI 4.1
OS size 19.5 GB 26.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 45 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (61% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:58 hr 0:59 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 15:12 hr 11:10 hr
Watching video 15:44 hr 14:43 hr
Gaming 06:17 hr 05:41 hr
Standby 136 hr 109 hr
General battery life
Mi 10T Pro +23%
40:30 hr
Galaxy S22 Ultra
32:55 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (14th and 111th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Optical, 10x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 7864 x 5200
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.82"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10T Pro +1%
90.8 dB
Galaxy S22 Ultra
90.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2020 February 2022
Release date December 2020 March 2022
SAR (head) 0.57 W/kg 1.05 W/kg
SAR (body) 1 W/kg 1.58 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

