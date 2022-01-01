Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 2200 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.