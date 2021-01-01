Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10T Pro vs Xperia 5 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro vs Sony Xperia 5

Ксиаоми Ми 10Т Про
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
VS
Сони Иксперия 5
Sony Xperia 5

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Sony Xperia 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Comes with 1860 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3140 mAh
  • Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Shows 23% longer battery life (118 vs 96 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • 34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (578K versus 433K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (621 against 564 nits)
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 5
  • Water-resistant body (IP65 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • OLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
  • 14% higher pixel density (449 vs 395 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8.4 mm narrower
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 54 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10T Pro
vs
Xperia 5

Display

Type LTPS LCD OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2520 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.9:9
PPI 395 ppi 449 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 80.9%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.9% 100%
PWM 2358 Hz 227 Hz
Response time 42.2 ms 15 ms
Contrast 1252:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 10T Pro +10%
621 nits
Xperia 5
564 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 158 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 68 mm (2.68 inches)
Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 218 gramm (7.69 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof No IP65
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Gray, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 10T Pro +5%
85.2%
Xperia 5
80.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro and Sony Xperia 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 640
GPU clock 587 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10T Pro +28%
905
Xperia 5
707
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10T Pro +25%
3290
Xperia 5
2639
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10T Pro +34%
578838
Xperia 5
433213
AnTuTu Android Ranking List (17th and 85th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 -
OS size 19.5 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3140 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (61% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (53% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:58 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10T Pro +61%
18:40 hr
Xperia 5
11:40 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10T Pro +5%
17:05 hr
Xperia 5
16:28 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10T Pro +11%
31:55 hr
Xperia 5
28:34 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 135°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony Exmor RS (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Sony Xperia 5 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 10T Pro +20%
121
Xperia 5
101
Video quality
Mi 10T Pro +33%
110
Xperia 5
83
Generic camera score
Mi 10T Pro +24%
118
Xperia 5
95

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, AVRCP, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 22 19
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10T Pro +14%
90.6 dB
Xperia 5
79.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2020 September 2019
Release date December 2020 November 2019
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 712 USD
SAR (head) 0.57 W/kg 1.03 W/kg
SAR (body) 1 W/kg 0.95 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone 11 vs Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
2. Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC vs Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
3. Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
4. OnePlus 8 Pro vs Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
5. Xiaomi Mi 10T vs Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
6. Apple iPhone 11 Pro vs Sony Xperia 5
7. Huawei P40 vs Sony Xperia 5
8. Sony Xperia 10 II vs Sony Xperia 5
9. Google Pixel 4 vs Sony Xperia 5

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish