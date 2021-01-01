Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10T Pro vs Xperia 5 II – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro vs Sony Xperia 5 II

Ксиаоми Ми 10Т Про
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
VS
Сони Иксперия 5 II
Sony Xperia 5 II

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Sony Xperia 5 II, which is powered by the same chip and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Shows 7% longer battery life (118 vs 110 hours)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (621 against 531 nits)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 5 II
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • OLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
  • 14% higher pixel density (449 vs 395 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8.4 mm narrower
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 55 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10T Pro
vs
Xperia 5 II

Display

Type LTPS LCD OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2520 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 21:9
PPI 395 ppi 449 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 80.9%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.9% 100%
PWM 2358 Hz 238 Hz
Response time 42.2 ms 8 ms
Contrast 1252:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 10T Pro +17%
621 nits
Xperia 5 II
531 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 158 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 68 mm (2.68 inches)
Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 218 gramm (7.69 oz) 163 gramm (5.75 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Gray, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 10T Pro +5%
85.2%
Xperia 5 II
80.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro and Sony Xperia 5 II in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 650
GPU clock 587 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1000 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10T Pro +2%
905
Xperia 5 II
888
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10T Pro +1%
3290
Xperia 5 II
3249
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10T Pro +9%
578838
Xperia 5 II
531944
AnTuTu Android Ranking (17th and 36th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12 -
OS size 19.5 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 21 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (61% in 30 min) Yes (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:58 hr 1:49 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10T Pro +22%
18:40 hr
Xperia 5 II
15:07 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10T Pro
17:05 hr
Xperia 5 II +20%
20:54 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10T Pro +15%
31:55 hr
Xperia 5 II
27:35 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (19th and 31st place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 124°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX557 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3T2 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Sony Xperia 5 II from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 10T Pro +6%
121
Xperia 5 II
114
Video quality
Mi 10T Pro +11%
110
Xperia 5 II
99
Generic camera score
Mi 10T Pro +973%
118
Xperia 5 II
11

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10T Pro +20%
90.6 dB
Xperia 5 II
75.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2020 September 2020
Release date December 2020 October 2020
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 0.57 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro. But if the display, connectivity, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Sony Xperia 5 II.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro and 9T Pro
2. Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10 Pro
3. Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro and Apple iPhone 12
4. Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10
5. Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro and Poco F2 Pro
6. Sony Xperia 5 II and Apple iPhone 11
7. Sony Xperia 5 II and Apple iPhone 11 Pro
8. Sony Xperia 5 II and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
9. Sony Xperia 5 II and OnePlus 8 Pro
10. Sony Xperia 5 II and OnePlus 8

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish