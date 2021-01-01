Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10T Pro vs X60 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro vs Vivo X60 Pro

VS
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Vivo X60 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
  • Shows 53% longer battery life (118 vs 77 hours)
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo X60 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
  • Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (823 against 633 nits)
  • 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (730K versus 590K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 39 grams less
  • 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1051 and 927 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10T Pro
vs
X60 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.56 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.8:9
PPI 395 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 90.1%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 97.9% -
PWM 2358 Hz -
Response time 42.2 ms -
Contrast 1252:1 -
Max. Brightness
Mi 10T Pro
633 nits
X60 Pro +30%
823 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 158.6 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 218 gramm (7.69 oz) 179 gramm (6.31 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 10T Pro
85.2%
X60 Pro +6%
90.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro and Vivo X60 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 650
GPU clock 587 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~1267 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10T Pro
927
X60 Pro +13%
1051
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10T Pro
3356
X60 Pro +5%
3530
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10T Pro
590273
X60 Pro +24%
730308

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 Funtouch 11.1
OS size 19.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (61% in 30 min) Yes (65% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:58 hr 1:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10T Pro +83%
18:40 hr
X60 Pro
10:07 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10T Pro
17:05 hr
X60 Pro +18%
20:05 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10T Pro +30%
31:55 hr
X60 Pro
24:24 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K3L6 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10T Pro
90.8 dB
X60 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2020 December 2020
Release date December 2020 January 2021
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 812 USD
SAR (head) 0.57 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro. But if the display, performance, software, and design are more of a priority – go for the Vivo X60 Pro.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
