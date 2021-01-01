Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10T Pro vs Mi 10 Lite – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro vs 10 Lite

Ксиаоми Ми 10Т Про
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 10 Лайт
Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • 81% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (578K versus 320K)
  • Comes with 840 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4160 mAh
  • Shows 15% longer battery life (118 vs 103 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
  • Weighs 26 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10T Pro
vs
Mi 10 Lite

Display

Type LTPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 85.2% 85.1%
Display features - DCI-P3 - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 97.9% 99%
PWM 2358 Hz 241 Hz
Response time 42.2 ms 9 ms
Contrast 1252:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 10T Pro +1%
618 nits
Mi 10 Lite
610 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 218 gramm (7.69 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Gray, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Mi 10T Pro
85.2%
Mi 10 Lite
85.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro and Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 620
GPU clock 587 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10T Pro +49%
914
Mi 10 Lite
613
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10T Pro +74%
3338
Mi 10 Lite
1923
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10T Pro +81%
578778
Mi 10 Lite
320044
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu 8 (20th and 131st place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size 19.5 GB 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4160 mAh
Charge power 33 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (61% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 20 min)
Full charging time 0:58 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10T Pro +26%
18:40 hr
Mi 10 Lite
14:56 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10T Pro
17:05 hr
Mi 10 Lite +25%
21:35 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10T Pro +20%
31:55 hr
Mi 10 Lite
26:34 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10T Pro +12%
90.6 dB
Mi 10 Lite
80.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced September 2020 March 2020
Release date December 2020 July 2020
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) - 0.793 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.18 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone 11 vs Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
2. Apple iPhone 12 vs Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
3. Xiaomi Mi 10 vs Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
4. Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro vs Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
5. Xiaomi Mi 10T vs Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
6. Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite vs Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
7. Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro vs Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
8. Xiaomi Mi 9 vs Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
9. Samsung Galaxy A71 vs Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
10. Huawei P40 Lite vs Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish