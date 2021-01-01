Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro vs 10T Lite
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
- 85% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (578K versus 312K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Optical image stabilization
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
- 40% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 914 and 652 points
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
81
80
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
93
62
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
90
87
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
76
70
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
88
82
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
83
74
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|LTPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|85.2%
|84.6%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|-
|RGB color space
|97.9%
|96.5%
|PWM
|2358 Hz
|2358 Hz
|Response time
|42.2 ms
|42.2 ms
|Contrast
|1252:1
|1377:1
Design and build
|Height
|165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
|165.4 mm (6.51 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|218 gramm (7.69 oz)
|214.5 gramm (7.57 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Gray, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|587 MHz
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10T Pro +40%
914
652
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10T Pro +66%
3338
2009
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10T Pro +85%
578778
312429
AnTuTu 8 Android Ranking List (20th and 138th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 10
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|MIUI 12
|OS size
|19.5 GB
|19.4 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4820 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (61% in 30 min)
|Yes (68% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:58 hr
|0:58 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
18:40 hr
Mi 10T Lite +6%
19:46 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10T Pro +36%
17:05 hr
12:57 hr
Talk (3G)
31:55 hr
Mi 10T Lite +9%
34:33 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (18th and 29th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|9248 x 6920
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.73 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5963 x 3354
|4000 x 4000
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|27 mm
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
121
Video quality
110
Generic camera score
118
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|22
|24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2020
|September 2020
|Release date
|December 2020
|October 2020
|Launch price
|~ 625 USD
|~ 337 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is definitely a better buy.
