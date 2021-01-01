Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10T Pro vs Mi 10T Lite – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro vs 10T Lite

Ксиаоми Ми 10Т Про
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 10Т Лайт
Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
  • 85% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (578K versus 312K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
  • 40% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 914 and 652 points
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10T Pro
vs
Mi 10T Lite

Display

Type LTPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 85.2% 84.6%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space 97.9% 96.5%
PWM 2358 Hz 2358 Hz
Response time 42.2 ms 42.2 ms
Contrast 1252:1 1377:1
Max. Brightness
Mi 10T Pro +5%
618 nits
Mi 10T Lite
591 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 165.4 mm (6.51 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 218 gramm (7.69 oz) 214.5 gramm (7.57 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Gray, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Mi 10T Pro +1%
85.2%
Mi 10T Lite
84.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro and Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 619
GPU clock 587 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10T Pro +40%
914
Mi 10T Lite
652
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10T Pro +66%
3338
Mi 10T Lite
2009
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10T Pro +85%
578778
Mi 10T Lite
312429
AnTuTu 8 Android Ranking List (20th and 138th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size 19.5 GB 19.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4820 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (61% in 30 min) Yes (68% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:58 hr 0:58 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10T Pro
18:40 hr
Mi 10T Lite +6%
19:46 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10T Pro +36%
17:05 hr
Mi 10T Lite
12:57 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10T Pro
31:55 hr
Mi 10T Lite +9%
34:33 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (18th and 29th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.73 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 4000 x 4000
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length 27 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10T Pro
90.6 dB
Mi 10T Lite
90.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced September 2020 September 2020
Release date December 2020 October 2020
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 337 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
10 (52.6%)
9 (47.4%)
Total votes: 19

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone 11 and Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
2. Apple iPhone 12 and Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
3. Xiaomi Mi 10 and 10T Pro
4. Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro and Mi 10T Pro
5. Xiaomi Mi 10T and 10T Pro
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Mi 10T Lite
7. Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite and 10T Lite
8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro and Mi 10T Lite
9. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and Mi 10T Lite
10. Xiaomi Mi 10T and 10T Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish