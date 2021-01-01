Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10T vs Pixel 4 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10T vs Google Pixel 4

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Google Pixel 4, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T
  • Comes with 2200 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2800 mAh
  • Has a 0.97 inch larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • 46% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (577K versus 394K)
  • Delivers 46% higher maximum brightness (618 against 423 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 11W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • POLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
  • 12% higher pixel density (444 vs 395 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.6 mm narrower
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type LTPS LCD POLED
Size 6.67 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 395 ppi 444 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 79.8%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.4% 95.5%
PWM 2381 Hz 367 Hz
Response time 39.8 ms 2.4 ms
Contrast 1279:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 10T +46%
618 nits
Pixel 4
423 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 68.8 mm (2.71 inches)
Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 216 gramm (7.62 oz) 162 gramm (5.71 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver White, Black, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 10T +7%
85.2%
Pixel 4
79.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10T and Google Pixel 4 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 640
GPU clock 587 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10T +48%
909
Pixel 4
613
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10T +38%
3324
Pixel 4
2412
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10T +46%
577326
Pixel 4
394453
AnTuTu Benchmark Results (18th and 97th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 -
OS size 19.8 GB 9.55 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 2800 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (11 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10T
n/a
Pixel 4
9:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10T
n/a
Pixel 4
11:16 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10T
n/a
Pixel 4
20:54 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 45 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10T from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 4 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm 22 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 10T
97
Pixel 4 +21%
117
Video quality
Mi 10T
95
Pixel 4 +6%
101
Generic camera score
Mi 10T
98
Pixel 4 +14%
112

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10T +6%
90.5 dB
Pixel 4
85 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2020 October 2019
Release date December 2020 November 2019
Launch price ~ 562 USD ~ 749 USD
SAR (head) 0.51 W/kg 1.19 W/kg
SAR (body) 1 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10T is definitely a better buy.

