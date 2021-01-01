Xiaomi Mi 10T vs Google Pixel 6 Pro VS Xiaomi Mi 10T Google Pixel 6 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom

30% higher pixel density (512 vs 395 PPI)

Delivers 40% higher maximum brightness (859 against 614 nits)

Supports wireless charging up to 23W

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Ready for eSIM technology

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Mi 10T Price Google Pixel 6 Pro Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD OLED Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 395 ppi 512 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 88.8% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 97.4% - PWM 2381 Hz - Response time 39.8 ms - Contrast 1279:1 - Max. Brightness Mi 10T 614 nits Pixel 6 Pro +40% 859 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 216 gramm (7.62 oz) 210 gramm (7.41 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Silver White, Black, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Mi 10T 85.2% Pixel 6 Pro +4% 88.8%

Software Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 12 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Stock Android OS size 19.8 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5003 mAh Charge power 33 W 30 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (23 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:00 hr 1:59 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Mi 10T n/a Pixel 6 Pro 12:32 hr Watching videos (Player) Mi 10T n/a Pixel 6 Pro 15:35 hr Talk (3G) Mi 10T n/a Pixel 6 Pro 26:21 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Optical, 4x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 114° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/3.5

- Focal length: 104 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Phase autofocus

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10T from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 11.1 megapixels Image resolution 5963 x 3354 3840 x 2880 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 27 mm 24 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Mi 10T 97 Pixel 6 Pro n/a Video quality Mi 10T 95 Pixel 6 Pro n/a Generic camera score Mi 10T 98 Pixel 6 Pro n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 22 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Mi 10T 91.3 dB Pixel 6 Pro n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced September 2020 October 2021 Release date December 2020 October 2021 SAR (head) 0.51 W/kg - SAR (body) 1 W/kg - Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6 Pro is definitely a better buy.