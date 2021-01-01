Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10T vs Honor 10i – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10T vs Huawei Honor 10i

Ксиаоми Ми 10Т
VS
Хуавей Хонор 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10T
Huawei Honor 10i

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 10i, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T
  • 3.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (577K versus 155K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 66% higher maximum brightness (619 against 372 nits)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Supports 33W fast charging
  • Has a 0.46 inch larger screen size
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10i
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Weighs 52 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10T
vs
Honor 10i

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.21 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 83.1%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space 97.4% -
PWM 2381 Hz -
Response time 39.8 ms -
Contrast 1279:1 -
Max. Brightness
Mi 10T +66%
619 nits
Honor 10i
372 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 154.8 mm (6.09 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 216 gramm (7.62 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Silver Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 10T +3%
85.2%
Honor 10i
83.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10T and Huawei Honor 10i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G51
GPU clock 587 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4
Memory clock 2750 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10T +178%
913
Honor 10i
328
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10T +147%
3286
Honor 10i
1331
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10T +272%
577826
Honor 10i
155381

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 9.0
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 9.1
OS size 19.8 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 33 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:00 hr 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10T from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 10T
97
Honor 10i
n/a
Video quality
Mi 10T
95
Honor 10i
n/a
Generic camera score
Mi 10T
98
Honor 10i
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 22 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10T
91.3 dB
Honor 10i
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced September 2020 March 2019
Release date December 2020 April 2019
Launch price ~ 562 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.51 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10T is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 or Mi 10T
2. Xiaomi Mi 10 or Mi 10T
3. Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro or Mi 10T
4. Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite or Mi 10T
5. Huawei Honor 30 or Xiaomi Mi 10T
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro or Huawei Honor 10i
7. Samsung Galaxy A51 or Huawei Honor 10i
8. Samsung Galaxy A30s or Huawei Honor 10i
9. Huawei P40 Lite or Honor 10i
10. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 or Huawei Honor 10i

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish