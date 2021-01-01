Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10T vs P40 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10T vs Huawei P40 Pro

Ксиаоми Ми 10Т
Xiaomi Mi 10T
VS
Хуавей П40 Про
Huawei P40 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Huawei P40 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh
  • Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (628 against 495 nits)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (600K versus 488K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 915 and 786 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 27W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 7680FPS
  • OLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
  • 12% higher pixel density (441 vs 395 PPI)
  • Thinner bezels – 6.4% more screen real estate
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 10T
81
P40 Pro
82
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 10T
96
P40 Pro
87
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 10T
92
P40 Pro
92
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 10T
71
P40 Pro
88
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 10T
88
P40 Pro
95
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 10T
83
P40 Pro
86

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10T
vs
P40 Pro

Display

Type LTPS LCD OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.58 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1200 x 2640 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 441 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 91.6%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 97.4% 99.4%
PWM 2381 Hz 365 Hz
Response time 39.8 ms 3 ms
Contrast 1279:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 10T +27%
628 nits
P40 Pro
495 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 72.6 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 216 gramm (7.62 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 10T
85.2%
P40 Pro +8%
91.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10T and Huawei P40 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 587 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~896 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10T +16%
915
P40 Pro
786
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10T +6%
3374
P40 Pro
3184
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10T +23%
600574
P40 Pro
488326
AnTuTu 8 Ranking (18th and 53rd place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 11
OS size 19.8 GB 16.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 33 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (27 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10T
n/a
P40 Pro
15:14 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10T
n/a
P40 Pro
18:11 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10T
n/a
P40 Pro
22:42 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8200 x 6100
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 7680 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10T from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei P40 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 10T
97
P40 Pro +44%
140
Video quality
Mi 10T
95
P40 Pro +11%
105
Generic camera score
Mi 10T
98
P40 Pro +31%
128

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 22 21
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10T +2%
91.5 dB
P40 Pro
89.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2020 March 2020
Release date December 2020 March 2020
Launch price ~ 562 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 0.51 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P40 Pro. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 10T.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 10T or Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
2. Xiaomi Mi 10T or Samsung Galaxy S20
3. Xiaomi Mi 10T or Huawei P40
4. Xiaomi Mi 10T or Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
5. Xiaomi Mi 10T or Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom
6. Huawei P40 Pro or Apple iPhone 11
7. Huawei P40 Pro or Huawei P30 Pro
8. Huawei P40 Pro or Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
9. Huawei P40 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S20
10. Huawei P40 Pro or Huawei P40

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish