Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the LG K40, which is powered by Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.