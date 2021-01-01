Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10T vs LG K40 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10T vs LG K40

Ксиаоми Ми 10Т
VS
Лджи К40
Xiaomi Mi 10T
LG K40

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the LG K40, which is powered by Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T
  • 6.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (600K versus 95K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has a 0.97 inch larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 40% higher pixel density (395 vs 282 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Supports 33W fast charging
  • Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (627 against 474 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
Reasons to consider the LG K40
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2GB
  • Weighs 66 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 10T
81
LG K40
55
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 10T
97
LG K40
19
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 10T
85
LG K40
52
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 10T
69
LG K40
41
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 10T
88
LG K40
61
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 10T
82
LG K40
44

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10T
vs
LG K40

Display

Type LTPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18:9
PPI 395 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 76.46%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space 97.4% 95.2%
PWM 2381 Hz 100 Hz
Response time 39.8 ms 35 ms
Contrast 1279:1 1484:1
Max. Brightness
Mi 10T +32%
627 nits
LG K40
474 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 153 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 216 gramm (7.62 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No Yes
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Silver Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 10T +11%
85.2%
LG K40
76.46%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10T and LG K40 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 587 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR3
Memory clock 2750 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 2 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10T
926
LG K40
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10T
3344
LG K40
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10T +529%
600334
LG K40
95439

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0
ROM MIUI 12 LG UX 7
OS size 19.8 GB 11 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 33 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:00 hr 2:05 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) No
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 1 (16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 -
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10T from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 -
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 10T
97
LG K40
n/a
Video quality
Mi 10T
95
LG K40
n/a
Generic camera score
Mi 10T
98
LG K40
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 10
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10T +12%
91.9 dB
LG K40
82.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Budget
Announced September 2020 February 2019
Release date December 2020 April 2019
Launch price ~ 562 USD ~ 175 USD
SAR (head) 0.51 W/kg 0.518 W/kg
SAR (body) 1 W/kg 1.579 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10T is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

