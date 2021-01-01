Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10T vs Meizu 18 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10T vs Meizu 18

Ксиаоми Ми 10Т
VS
Мейзу 18
Xiaomi Mi 10T
Meizu 18

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Meizu 18, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Has a 0.47 inch larger screen size
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Meizu 18
  • 43% higher pixel density (563 vs 395 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (693K versus 573K)
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (692 against 619 nits)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.2 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 10T
92
Meizu 18
100
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10T
vs
Meizu 18

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 563 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 88.9%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 97.4% -
PWM 2381 Hz -
Response time 39.8 ms -
Contrast 1279:1 -
Max. Brightness
Mi 10T
619 nits
Meizu 18 +12%
692 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 152.4 mm (6 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 69.2 mm (2.72 inches)
Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 216 gramm (7.62 oz) 162 gramm (5.71 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 10T
85.2%
Meizu 18 +4%
88.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10T and Meizu 18 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 660
GPU clock 587 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10T
913
Meizu 18 +22%
1113
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10T
3334
Meizu 18 +8%
3597
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10T
573047
Meizu 18 +21%
693342
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Rating (54th and 15th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 Flyme 9
OS size 19.8 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 36 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes (40% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 0:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° 122°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 79 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 2 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10T from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 5963 x 3354
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 10T
97
Meizu 18
n/a
Video quality
Mi 10T
95
Meizu 18
n/a
Generic camera score
Mi 10T
98
Meizu 18
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10T
91.3 dB
Meizu 18
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2020 March 2021
Release date December 2020 March 2021
Launch price ~ 562 USD ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) 0.51 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Meizu 18. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 10T.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Mi 10T vs Poco X3 NFC
2. Mi 10T vs Galaxy S20
3. Mi 10T vs Huawei P40
4. Mi 10T vs Galaxy S20 FE
5. Mi 10T vs Mi 10T Pro
6. Meizu 18 vs iPhone 11
7. Meizu 18 vs Galaxy S21 Ultra
8. Meizu 18 vs Mi 11
9. Meizu 18 vs Mi 11 Ultra
10. Meizu 18 vs iPhone 12 mini

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish