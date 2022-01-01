Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10T vs 10 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
  • 55% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (998K versus 643K)
  • 33% higher pixel density (525 vs 395 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (776 against 619 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12.1 versus 11
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 10T
78
10 Pro
97
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 10T
76
10 Pro
89
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 10T
85
10 Pro
87
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 10T
69
10 Pro
73
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 10T
87
10 Pro
90
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 10T
76
10 Pro
86

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Mi 10T
10 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 525 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 90%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 97.4% -
PWM 2381 Hz -
Response time 39.8 ms -
Contrast 1279:1 -
Max. Brightness
Mi 10T
619 nits
10 Pro +25%
776 nits
Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 216 gramm (7.62 oz) 200.5 gramm (7.07 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 10T
85.2%
10 Pro +6%
90%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10T and OnePlus 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 730
GPU clock 587 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 -
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10T
913
10 Pro +6%
971
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10T
3330
10 Pro +3%
3422
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 10T
643927
10 Pro +55%
998794
CPU 181605 229138
GPU 217457 438172
Memory 109220 172155
UX 141147 168167
Total score 643927 998794
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mi 10T
3809
10 Pro +151%
9563
Stability 99% 64%
Graphics test 22 FPS 57 FPS
Graphics score 3809 9563
PCMark 3.0 score 10562 10936
Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 12.1
ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced ColorOS 12.1
OS size 19.8 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes (98% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 0:32 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10T
n/a
10 Pro
13:38 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10T
n/a
10 Pro
16:20 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10T
n/a
10 Pro
33:17 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3.3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 150°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10T from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 10T
97
10 Pro
n/a
Video quality
Mi 10T
95
10 Pro
n/a
Generic camera score
Mi 10T
98
10 Pro
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10T
91.3 dB
10 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2020 January 2022
Release date December 2020 January 2022
SAR (head) 0.51 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.

