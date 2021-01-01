Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10T vs 8 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10T vs OnePlus 8 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10T
VS
OnePlus 8 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the OnePlus 8 Pro, which is powered by the same chip and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Comes with 490 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4510 mAh
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • 30% higher pixel density (513 vs 395 PPI)
  • Delivers 44% higher maximum brightness (880 against 610 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 30W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.6% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 10T
81
8 Pro
95
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 10T
94
8 Pro
95
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 10T
92
8 Pro
95
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 10T
71
8 Pro
83
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 10T
88
8 Pro
91
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 10T
83
8 Pro
89

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10T
vs
8 Pro

Display

Type LTPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3168 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 513 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 85.2% 90.8%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 97.4% 99.9%
PWM 2381 Hz 258 Hz
Response time 39.8 ms 7.5 ms
Contrast 1279:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 10T
610 nits
8 Pro +44%
880 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 216 gramm (7.62 oz) 199 gramm (7.02 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Mi 10T
85.2%
8 Pro +7%
90.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10T and OnePlus 8 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 650
GPU clock 587 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10T +1%
912
8 Pro
907
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10T
3278
8 Pro +1%
3312
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10T
577226
8 Pro +2%
586732
AnTuTu Rating (22nd and 13th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12 OxygenOS 10.0
OS size 19.8 GB 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4510 mAh
Charge power 33 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (30 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 23 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 0:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10T
n/a
8 Pro
12:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10T
n/a
8 Pro
16:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10T
n/a
8 Pro
28:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 48 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10T from DxOMark Photo samples of OnePlus 8 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 10T
97
8 Pro +30%
126
Video quality
Mi 10T
95
8 Pro +8%
103
Generic camera score
Mi 10T
98
8 Pro +21%
119

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10T +7%
90.5 dB
8 Pro
84.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2020 April 2020
Release date December 2020 April 2020
Launch price ~ 562 USD ~ 750 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the OnePlus 8 Pro. It has a better display, camera, design, and sound.

