Xiaomi Mi 10T vs OnePlus 9RT VS Xiaomi Mi 10T OnePlus 9RT Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the OnePlus 9RT, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9RT Delivers 110% higher maximum brightness (1290 against 614 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888 5G

22% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1111 and 907 points

Weighs 17.5 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.62 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 397 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 87.9% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 97.4% - PWM 2381 Hz - Response time 39.8 ms - Contrast 1279:1 - Max. Brightness Mi 10T 614 nits OnePlus 9RT +110% 1290 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 216 gramm (7.62 oz) 198.5 gramm (7 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Metal Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Silver Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Mi 10T 85.2% OnePlus 9RT +3% 87.9%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10T and OnePlus 9RT in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 660 GPU clock 587 MHz 840 MHz FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz 2750 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Mi 10T 907 OnePlus 9RT +22% 1111 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Mi 10T 3310 OnePlus 9RT +10% 3636 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Mi 10T 651976 OnePlus 9RT +9% 713869 CPU 184843 174825 GPU 216041 292456 Memory 115010 116096 UX 140427 133482 Total score 651976 713869 3DMark Wild Life Performance Mi 10T 3800 OnePlus 9RT +54% 5867 Stability 99% 66% Graphics test 22 FPS 35 FPS Graphics score 3800 5867 PCMark 3.0 score 10561 - AnTuTu Android Ranking (86th and 46th place) Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 12 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced OxygenOS 12 OS size 19.8 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 33 W 65 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 15 min) Full charging time 1:00 hr 0:38 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 123° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10T from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 5963 x 3354 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 27 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Mi 10T 97 OnePlus 9RT n/a Video quality Mi 10T 95 OnePlus 9RT n/a Generic camera score Mi 10T 98 OnePlus 9RT n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 22 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Mi 10T 91.3 dB OnePlus 9RT n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced September 2020 October 2021 Release date December 2020 October 2021 SAR (head) 0.51 W/kg - SAR (body) 1 W/kg - Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the OnePlus 9RT. It has a better display, performance, and design.