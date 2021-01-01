Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10T vs Nord N10 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the OnePlus Nord N10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (577K versus 273K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 40% higher maximum brightness (617 against 440 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N10
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 26 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10T
vs
Nord N10

Display

Type LTPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.49 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 82.9%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space 97.4% 99.2%
PWM 2381 Hz -
Response time 39.8 ms 28 ms
Contrast 1279:1 789:1
Max. Brightness
Mi 10T +40%
617 nits
Nord N10
440 nits
Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 216 gramm (7.62 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Silver Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 10T +3%
85.2%
Nord N10
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10T and OnePlus Nord N10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 619L
GPU clock 587 MHz -
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10T +48%
897
Nord N10
608
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10T +78%
3293
Nord N10
1845
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10T +111%
577346
Nord N10
273840

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 OxygenOS 10.5
OS size 19.8 GB 28 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 33 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes (65% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 0:52 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10T
n/a
Nord N10
15:23 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10T
n/a
Nord N10
15:10 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10T
n/a
Nord N10
29:43 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10T from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.1
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 10T
97
Nord N10
n/a
Video quality
Mi 10T
95
Nord N10
n/a
Generic camera score
Mi 10T
98
Nord N10
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, AVRCP, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 22 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10T +9%
90.3 dB
Nord N10
83.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Budget
Announced September 2020 October 2020
Release date December 2020 November 2020
Launch price ~ 562 USD ~ 362 USD
SAR (head) 0.51 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10T is definitely a better buy.

