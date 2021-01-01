Xiaomi Mi 10T vs Oppo Find X2 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Oppo Find X2 Pro, which is powered by the same chip and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T
- Comes with 740 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4260 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
- The phone is 7-months newer
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X2 Pro
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- 30% higher pixel density (513 vs 395 PPI)
- Delivers 39% higher maximum brightness (874 against 628 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- OLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
- Thinner bezels – 5.7% more screen real estate
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
81
94
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
96
96
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
92
84
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
71
80
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
88
91
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
83
87
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|LTPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1440 x 3168 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.8:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|513 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.2%
|90.9%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|97.4%
|100%
|PWM
|2381 Hz
|480 Hz
|Response time
|39.8 ms
|2.6 ms
|Contrast
|1279:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
|165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|216 gramm (7.62 oz)
|207 gramm (7.3 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Ceramic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Adreno 650
|GPU clock
|587 MHz
|587 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
915
914
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10T +3%
3374
3276
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10T +1%
600574
594555
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Phone Scores (18th and 23rd place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|ColorOS 7.1
|OS size
|19.8 GB
|53 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4260 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge (100% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|1:00 hr
|0:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:23 hr
Talk (3G)
25:12 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 48 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 129 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10T from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Oppo Find X2 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5963 x 3354
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|27 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
97
Find X2 Pro +38%
134
Video quality
95
Find X2 Pro +9%
104
Generic camera score
98
Find X2 Pro +27%
124
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|22
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2020
|March 2020
|Release date
|December 2020
|April 2020
|Launch price
|~ 562 USD
|~ 1125 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.51 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Find X2 Pro. But if the software and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 10T.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1