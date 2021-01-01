Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10T vs Find X2 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10T vs Oppo Find X2 Pro

Ксиаоми Ми 10Т
Xiaomi Mi 10T
VS
Оппо Find X2 Про
Oppo Find X2 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Oppo Find X2 Pro, which is powered by the same chip and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T
  • Comes with 740 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4260 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X2 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • 30% higher pixel density (513 vs 395 PPI)
  • Delivers 39% higher maximum brightness (874 against 628 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • OLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.7% more screen real estate
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10T
vs
Find X2 Pro

Display

Type LTPS LCD OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3168 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.8:9
PPI 395 ppi 513 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 90.9%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 97.4% 100%
PWM 2381 Hz 480 Hz
Response time 39.8 ms 2.6 ms
Contrast 1279:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 10T
628 nits
Find X2 Pro +39%
874 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 216 gramm (7.62 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Ceramic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 10T
85.2%
Find X2 Pro +7%
90.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10T and Oppo Find X2 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 650
GPU clock 587 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10T +3%
3374
Find X2 Pro
3276
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10T +1%
600574
Find X2 Pro
594555
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Phone Scores (18th and 23rd place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12 ColorOS 7.1
OS size 19.8 GB 53 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4260 mAh
Charge power 33 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge (100% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 0:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10T
n/a
Find X2 Pro
11:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10T
n/a
Find X2 Pro
17:23 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10T
n/a
Find X2 Pro
25:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 48 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 129 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10T from DxOMark Photo samples of Oppo Find X2 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 10T
97
Find X2 Pro +38%
134
Video quality
Mi 10T
95
Find X2 Pro +9%
104
Generic camera score
Mi 10T
98
Find X2 Pro +27%
124

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10T +6%
91.5 dB
Find X2 Pro
86.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2020 March 2020
Release date December 2020 April 2020
Launch price ~ 562 USD ~ 1125 USD
SAR (head) 0.51 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Find X2 Pro. But if the software and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 10T.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Mi Note 10 and Mi 10T
2. Mi 10 and Mi 10T
3. Poco F2 Pro and Mi 10T
4. Honor 30 and Mi 10T
5. OnePlus Nord and Mi 10T
6. Huawei P30 and Find X2 Pro
7. Galaxy S20 Ultra and Find X2 Pro
8. P40 Pro and Find X2 Pro
9. Huawei P20 and Find X2 Pro
10. Galaxy Note 10 and Find X2 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish