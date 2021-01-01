Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10T vs Realme X3 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10T vs Oppo Realme X3

VS
Xiaomi Mi 10T
Oppo Realme X3

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Oppo Realme X3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (575K versus 481K)
  • Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (610 against 496 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X3
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 24 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10T
vs
Realme X3

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 399 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 84.7%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space 97.4% -
PWM 2381 Hz -
Response time 39.8 ms -
Contrast 1279:1 -
Max. Brightness
Mi 10T +23%
610 nits
Realme X3
496 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 216 gramm (7.62 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Silver White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 10T +1%
85.2%
Realme X3
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10T and Oppo Realme X3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2960 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 640
GPU clock 587 MHz 700 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10T +21%
901
Realme X3
743
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10T +25%
3282
Realme X3
2625
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 10T
n/a
Realme X3
388274
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10T +19%
575220
Realme X3
481765
AnTuTu 8 Smartphone Scores (54th and 90th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 Realme UI 1.0
OS size 19.8 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 33 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 55 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 0:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 51 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10T from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 10T
97
Realme X3
n/a
Video quality
Mi 10T
95
Realme X3
n/a
Generic camera score
Mi 10T
98
Realme X3
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 20
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10T
91.3 dB
Realme X3
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2020 June 2020
Release date December 2020 July 2020
Launch price ~ 562 USD ~ 325 USD
SAR (head) 0.51 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, battery life, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 10T. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme X3.

