Xiaomi Mi 10T vs Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G VS Xiaomi Mi 10T Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (646K versus 488K)

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1

18% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 910 and 769 points

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Delivers 29% higher maximum brightness (792 against 614 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

The phone is 11-months newer

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Mi 10T Price Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 405 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 84.9% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 97.4% 138.1% PWM 2381 Hz 231 Hz Response time 39.8 ms 9 ms Contrast 1279:1 ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Mi 10T 614 nits Galaxy A52s 5G +29% 792 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 216 gramm (7.62 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz) Waterproof No IP67 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors Black, Silver White, Black, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Mi 10T 85.2% Galaxy A52s 5G 84.9%

Software Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced One UI 4.0 OS size 19.8 GB 26 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 9000 x 7000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 123° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10T from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 5963 x 3354 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 27 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Mi 10T 97 Galaxy A52s 5G n/a Video quality Mi 10T 95 Galaxy A52s 5G n/a Generic camera score Mi 10T 98 Galaxy A52s 5G n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 22 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Mi 10T +9% 91.3 dB Galaxy A52s 5G 83.6 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced September 2020 August 2021 Release date December 2020 September 2021 SAR (head) 0.51 W/kg 0.88 W/kg SAR (body) 1 W/kg 0.84 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 10T. But if the display, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G.