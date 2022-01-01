Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10T vs Galaxy A53 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10T vs Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Ксиаоми Ми 10Т
VS
Самсунг Галакси А53 5G
Xiaomi Mi 10T
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1280 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T
  • 50% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (648K versus 433K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • 24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 913 and 736 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Delivers 35% higher maximum brightness (830 against 617 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10T
vs
Galaxy A53 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 85.4%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.4% -
PWM 2381 Hz -
Response time 39.8 ms -
Contrast 1279:1 -
Max. Brightness
Mi 10T
617 nits
Galaxy A53 5G +35%
830 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 159.6 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 216 gramm (7.62 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Silver White, Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 10T
85.2%
Galaxy A53 5G
85.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10T and Samsung Galaxy A53 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Samsung Exynos 1280
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G68
GPU clock 587 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10T +24%
913
Galaxy A53 5G
736
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10T +77%
3325
Galaxy A53 5G
1882
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 10T +50%
648565
Galaxy A53 5G
433225
CPU 181605 124022
GPU 217457 123474
Memory 109220 74582
UX 141147 111356
Total score 648565 433225
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 22 FPS -
Graphics score 3809 -
PCMark 3.0 score 10562 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 One UI 4.1
OS size 19.8 GB 36 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 1:24 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 09:42 hr
Watching video - 16:03 hr
Gaming - 05:57 hr
Standby - 111 hr
General battery life
Mi 10T
n/a
Galaxy A53 5G
32:32 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10T from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 10T
97
Galaxy A53 5G +14%
111
Video quality
Mi 10T +2%
95
Galaxy A53 5G
93
Generic camera score
Mi 10T
98
Galaxy A53 5G +7%
105

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10T
91.3 dB
Galaxy A53 5G
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced September 2020 March 2022
Release date December 2020 April 2022
SAR (head) 0.51 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 10T. But if the display, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Mi 10T or Poco X3 NFC
2. Mi 10T or Mi 10
3. Mi 10T or Mi 10T Pro
4. Mi 10T or Mi 11 Lite
5. Mi 10T or Galaxy A52s 5G
6. Galaxy A53 5G or Galaxy A72
7. Galaxy A53 5G or Galaxy S21 FE 5G
8. Galaxy A53 5G or Galaxy A32
9. Galaxy A53 5G or Galaxy S22
10. Galaxy A53 5G or Galaxy A33 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish