Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1280 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.