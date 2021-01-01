Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10T vs Galaxy S10 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10T vs Samsung Galaxy S10

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Samsung Galaxy S10

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy S10, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9820 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
  • 47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (577K versus 393K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 39% higher pixel density (551 vs 395 PPI)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W
  • Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (809 against 609 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10T
vs
Galaxy S10

Display

Type LTPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3040 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 395 ppi 551 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 88.08%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.4% 98.1%
PWM 2381 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 39.8 ms 4.8 ms
Contrast 1279:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 10T
609 nits
Galaxy S10 +33%
809 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 149.9 mm (5.9 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 216 gramm (7.62 oz) 157 gramm (5.54 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 10T
85.2%
Galaxy S10 +3%
88.08%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10T and Samsung Galaxy S10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali G76 MP12
GPU clock 587 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~943 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10T +30%
900
Galaxy S10
693
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10T +62%
3314
Galaxy S10
2048
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10T +47%
577246
Galaxy S10
393169

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 3.0
OS size 19.8 GB 9.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 33 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10T
n/a
Galaxy S10
10:10 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10T
n/a
Galaxy S10
12:56 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10T
n/a
Galaxy S10
21:19 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10T from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 4320 x 2432
Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.65"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 10T
97
Galaxy S10 +18%
114
Video quality
Mi 10T
95
Galaxy S10 +2%
97
Generic camera score
Mi 10T
98
Galaxy S10 +11%
109

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 20
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10T +3%
90.3 dB
Galaxy S10
88 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2020 February 2019
Release date December 2020 March 2019
Launch price ~ 562 USD ~ 862 USD
SAR (head) - 0.48 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.59 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 10T. But if the software, camera, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S10.

