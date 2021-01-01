Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy S20, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 990 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.