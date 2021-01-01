Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10T vs Vivo V20 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Vivo V20

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Vivo V20, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (577K versus 271K)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo V20
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
  • Weighs 45 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10T
vs
Vivo V20

Display

Type LTPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 83.7%
Display features - DCI-P3 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.4% -
PWM 2381 Hz -
Response time 39.8 ms -
Contrast 1279:1 -
Max. Brightness
Mi 10T
617 nits
Vivo V20
618 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 161.3 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 216 gramm (7.62 oz) 171 gramm (6.03 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 10T +2%
85.2%
Vivo V20
83.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10T and Vivo V20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 4 MB 1 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 618
GPU clock 587 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~386 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10T +65%
897
Vivo V20
544
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10T +97%
3293
Vivo V20
1671
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10T +113%
577346
Vivo V20
271298
AnTuTu 8 Smartphone Scores (21st and 182nd place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 Funtouch OS 11
OS size 19.8 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes (66% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 0:59 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10T
n/a
Vivo V20
12:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10T
n/a
Vivo V20
17:32 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10T
n/a
Vivo V20
40:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10T from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 44 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 -
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 10T
97
Vivo V20
n/a
Video quality
Mi 10T
95
Vivo V20
n/a
Generic camera score
Mi 10T
98
Vivo V20
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 13
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10T
90.3 dB
Vivo V20
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced September 2020 September 2020
Release date December 2020 October 2020
Launch price ~ 562 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) 0.51 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10T is definitely a better buy.

