Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10T vs 11T Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10T vs 11T Pro

Ксиаоми Ми 10Т
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 11T Про
Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi 11T Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Xiaomi 11T Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (820 against 615 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888
  • 24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1133 and 911 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 10T
82
11T Pro
89
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 10T
90
11T Pro
92
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 10T
85
11T Pro
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 10T
68
11T Pro
68
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 10T
88
11T Pro
87
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 10T
79
11T Pro
82

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10T
vs
11T Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 85.1%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 97.4% -
PWM 2381 Hz -
Response time 39.8 ms -
Contrast 1279:1 -
Max. Brightness
Mi 10T
615 nits
11T Pro +33%
820 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 216 gramm (7.62 oz) 204 gramm (7.2 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver White, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 10T
85.2%
11T Pro
85.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10T and Xiaomi 11T Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 660
GPU clock 587 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10T
911
11T Pro +24%
1133
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10T
3311
11T Pro +14%
3765
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 10T +2%
643446
11T Pro
631715
AnTuTu 9 Android Ranking (74th and 79th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 MIUI 12.5
OS size 19.8 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 120 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes (63% in 10 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 0:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10T
n/a
11T Pro
12:46 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10T
n/a
11T Pro
14:27 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10T
n/a
11T Pro
22:31 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10T from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 10T
97
11T Pro
n/a
Video quality
Mi 10T
95
11T Pro
n/a
Generic camera score
Mi 10T
98
11T Pro
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, AVRCP, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10T
91.3 dB
11T Pro
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2020 September 2021
Release date December 2020 September 2021
Launch price ~ 562 USD ~ 591 USD
SAR (head) 0.51 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi 11T Pro. It has a better display and design.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 10T or Poco X3 NFC
2. Xiaomi Mi 10T or Samsung Galaxy S20
3. Xiaomi Mi 10T or Huawei P40
4. Xiaomi Mi 10T or Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
5. Xiaomi Mi 10T or 10T Pro
6. Xiaomi 11T Pro or Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
7. Xiaomi 11T Pro or Apple iPhone 13 Pro
8. Xiaomi 11T Pro or Apple iPhone 13
9. Xiaomi 11T Pro or Apple iPhone 12

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish