Xiaomi Mi 10T vs 12 Pro VS Xiaomi Mi 10T Xiaomi 12 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Xiaomi 12 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro 56% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1008K versus 646K)

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Delivers 58% higher maximum brightness (972 against 614 nits)

32% higher pixel density (521 vs 395 PPI)

Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Mi 10T Price Xiaomi 12 Pro Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.73 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 521 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 89.6% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 97.4% 99.8% PWM 2381 Hz 367 Hz Response time 39.8 ms 5 ms Contrast 1279:1 ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Mi 10T 614 nits 12 Pro +58% 972 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 216 gramm (7.62 oz) 204 gramm (7.2 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Silver Black, Blue, Green, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Mi 10T 85.2% 12 Pro +5% 89.6%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10T and Xiaomi 12 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Max. clock 2840 MHz 3000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 730 GPU clock 587 MHz 818 MHz FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Mi 10T 910 12 Pro +36% 1242 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Mi 10T 3335 12 Pro +17% 3887 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Mi 10T 646402 12 Pro +56% 1008340 CPU 181605 - GPU 217457 - Memory 109220 - UX 141147 - Total score 646402 1008340 3DMark Wild Life Performance Mi 10T 3803 12 Pro n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 22 FPS - Graphics score 3803 - PCMark 3.0 score 10562 - AnTuTu Benchmark Android Phone Scores (99th and 2nd place) Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 12 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced MIUI 13 OS size 19.8 GB 26.5 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4600 mAh Charge power 33 W 120 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (50 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 8 min) Full charging time 1:00 hr 0:19 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 1920 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 115° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Phase autofocus

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10T from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 5963 x 3354 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.2 - Focal length 27 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.7 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Mi 10T 97 12 Pro n/a Video quality Mi 10T 95 12 Pro n/a Generic camera score Mi 10T 98 12 Pro n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No - Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 22 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Mi 10T +8% 91.3 dB 12 Pro 84.2 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced September 2020 December 2021 Release date December 2020 December 2021 SAR (head) 0.51 W/kg - SAR (body) 1 W/kg - Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.