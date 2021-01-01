Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10T vs Mi 10i – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10T vs Mi 10i

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Xiaomi Mi 10i, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T
  • 74% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (577K versus 330K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 36% higher maximum brightness (610 against 450 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • 52% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 912 and 601 points
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10i
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 10T
81
Mi 10i
78
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 10T
94
Mi 10i
61
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 10T
92
Mi 10i
88
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 10T
68
Mi 10i
68
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 10T
88
Mi 10i
78
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 10T
80
Mi 10i
72

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10T
vs
Mi 10i

Display

Type LTPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 85.2% 84.6%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space 97.4% -
PWM 2381 Hz -
Response time 39.8 ms -
Contrast 1279:1 -
Max. Brightness
Mi 10T +36%
610 nits
Mi 10i
450 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 165.4 mm (6.51 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 216 gramm (7.62 oz) 214.5 gramm (7.57 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Silver Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Mi 10T +1%
85.2%
Mi 10i
84.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10T and Xiaomi Mi 10i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 619
GPU clock 587 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10T +52%
912
Mi 10i
601
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10T +85%
3278
Mi 10i
1768
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10T +74%
577226
Mi 10i
330824
AnTuTu Rating (22nd and 121st place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size 19.8 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4820 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 25 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 0:58 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 12032 x 9024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", ISOCELL HM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10T from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 10T
97
Mi 10i
n/a
Video quality
Mi 10T
95
Mi 10i
n/a
Generic camera score
Mi 10T
98
Mi 10i
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, AVRCP, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 22 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10T
90.5 dB
Mi 10i
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Budget
Announced September 2020 January 2021
Release date December 2020 January 2021
Launch price ~ 562 USD ~ 325 USD
SAR (head) - 0.88 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10T is definitely a better buy.

