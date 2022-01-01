Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 12 mini, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.