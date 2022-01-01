Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max VS Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Modern USB Type-C port

Shows 12% longer battery life (106 vs 95 hours)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Fingerprint scanner

Comes with 563 mAh larger battery capacity: 4250 vs 3687 mAh

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max The rear camera has a 2.5x optical zoom

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

36% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (718K versus 527K)

Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

Optical image stabilization

Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi

Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

14% higher pixel density (458 vs 402 PPI)

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.55 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 402 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 87.4% Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 97.5% 99.4% PWM 367 Hz 238 Hz Response time 3.6 ms 8 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Mi 11 Lite 5G +2% 838 nits iPhone 12 Pro Max 821 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 6.8 mm (0.27 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 159 gramm (5.61 oz) 226 gramm (7.97 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Green, Yellow Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No Screen-to-body ratio Mi 11 Lite 5G 85.3% iPhone 12 Pro Max +2% 87.4%

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2) ROM MIUI 13 - OS size 11 GB 16 GB

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 2 - USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Mi 11 Lite 5G +10% 89.2 dB iPhone 12 Pro Max 81.2 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced March 2021 October 2020 Release date April 2021 November 2020 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.