Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G vs Huawei Honor 50 Lite

Ксиаоми Ми 11 Лайт 5G
VS
Хуавей Хонор 50 Лайт
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G
Huawei Honor 50 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 50 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G
  • 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (527K versus 208K)
  • Delivers 96% higher maximum brightness (843 against 430 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 780G
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50 Lite
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11 Lite 5G
vs
Honor 50 Lite

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.55 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 89.5%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 97.5% -
PWM 367 Hz -
Response time 3.6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 11 Lite 5G +96%
843 nits
Honor 50 Lite
430 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 161.8 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 6.8 mm (0.27 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 159 gramm (5.61 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof IP53 -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic -
Colors Black, Green, Yellow Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 Lite 5G
85.3%
Honor 50 Lite +5%
89.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G and Huawei Honor 50 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 5 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642 Adreno 610
GPU clock 490 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS - ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 -
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 Lite 5G +81%
2221
Honor 50 Lite
1227
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 11 Lite 5G +153%
527788
Honor 50 Lite
208522
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 Magic UI 4.2
OS size 11 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4250 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 33 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (58% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 10 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9216 x 6912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3888 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 October 2021
Release date April 2021 November 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

