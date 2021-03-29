Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11 Lite 5G vs Honor 9X – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G vs Huawei Honor 9X

Ксиаоми Ми 11 Лайт 5G
VS
Хуавей Хонор 9Х
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G
Huawei Honor 9X

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7380G) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 9X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 3.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (538K versus 161K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Supports 33W fast charging
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 7380G
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (503 against 464 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11 Lite 5G
vs
Honor 9X

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.55 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 84.3%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 99%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 29 ms
Contrast - 969:1
Max. Brightness
Mi 11 Lite 5G +8%
503 nits
Honor 9X
464 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 163.5 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 6.8 mm (0.27 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 159 gramm (5.61 oz) 196.8 gramm (6.94 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green, Yellow Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 Lite 5G +1%
85.3%
Honor 9X
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G and Huawei Honor 9X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 7380G HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 5 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642 Mali-G51
GPU clock - 650 MHz
FLOPS - ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 Lite 5G +170%
885
Honor 9X
328
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 Lite 5G +65%
2260
Honor 9X
1370
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 11 Lite 5G +233%
538158
Honor 9X
161820

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 10
OS size - 15.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4250 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ No
Full charging time - 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 11 Lite 5G
n/a
Honor 9X
12:38 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 11 Lite 5G
n/a
Honor 9X
12:02 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 11 Lite 5G
n/a
Honor 9X
28:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3888 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 24 4
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 July 2019
Release date April 2021 September 2019
Launch price ~ 356 USD ~ 237 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G and Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
2. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G and Xiaomi Mi 11
3. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G and Xiaomi Poco F3
4. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G and Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
5. Huawei Honor 9X and Xiaomi Mi A3
6. Huawei Honor 9X and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
7. Huawei Honor 9X and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
8. Huawei Honor 9X and Huawei Honor 8X
9. Huawei Honor 9X and Huawei Honor 10 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish