Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G vs Motorola Edge 20

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G
Motorola Edge 20

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Motorola Edge 20, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G
  • Shows 23% longer battery life (106 vs 86 hours)
  • Delivers 29% higher maximum brightness (839 against 648 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Stereo speakers
  • 14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 867 and 758 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 20
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11 Lite 5G
vs
Edge 20

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 385 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 89%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 97.5% -
PWM 367 Hz -
Response time 3.6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 11 Lite 5G +29%
839 nits
Edge 20
648 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 6.8 mm (0.27 inches) 7 mm (0.28 inches)
Weight 159 gramm (5.61 oz) 163 gramm (5.75 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP52
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Green, Yellow White, Gray, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 Lite 5G
85.3%
Edge 20 +4%
89%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G and Motorola Edge 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 490 MHz 490 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 Lite 5G +14%
867
Edge 20
758
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 Lite 5G
2223
Edge 20 +14%
2545
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 11 Lite 5G +1%
526791
Edge 20
522098
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 -
OS size 11 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4250 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (58% in 30 min) Yes (68% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:01 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 11 Lite 5G +10%
11:51 hr
Edge 20
10:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 11 Lite 5G
16:58 hr
Edge 20 +6%
17:55 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 11 Lite 5G
22:26 hr
Edge 20 +26%
28:02 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 79 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3888 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.3
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 11 Lite 5G
89.2 dB
Edge 20
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2021 July 2021
Release date April 2021 August 2021
Launch price ~ 356 USD ~ 550 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Edge 20.

