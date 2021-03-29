Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G vs Motorola Edge 20
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Motorola Edge 20, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G
- Shows 23% longer battery life (106 vs 86 hours)
- Delivers 29% higher maximum brightness (839 against 648 nits)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Stereo speakers
- 14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 867 and 758 points
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 20
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
87
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
71
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
72
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
70
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
86
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
75
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.55 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|385 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|144 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.3%
|89%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|97.5%
|-
|PWM
|367 Hz
|-
|Response time
|3.6 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|160.5 mm (6.32 inches)
|163 mm (6.42 inches)
|Width
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|76 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|6.8 mm (0.27 inches)
|7 mm (0.28 inches)
|Weight
|159 gramm (5.61 oz)
|163 gramm (5.75 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP52
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Green, Yellow
|White, Gray, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 642
|Adreno 642L
|GPU clock
|490 MHz
|490 MHz
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 Lite 5G +14%
867
758
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2223
Edge 20 +14%
2545
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 11 Lite 5G +1%
526791
522098
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Phone Scores (126th and 131st place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|-
|OS size
|11 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4250 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (58% in 30 min)
|Yes (68% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:05 hr
|1:01 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 11 Lite 5G +10%
11:51 hr
10:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:58 hr
Edge 20 +6%
17:55 hr
Talk (3G)
22:26 hr
Edge 20 +26%
28:02 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|12032 x 9204
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 79 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5184 x 3888
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.3
|Focal length
|27 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.7 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
118
Video quality
101
Generic camera score
111
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2021
|July 2021
|Release date
|April 2021
|August 2021
|Launch price
|~ 356 USD
|~ 550 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Edge 20.
