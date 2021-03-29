Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G vs OnePlus 9RT VS Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G OnePlus 9RT Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the OnePlus 9RT, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Weighs 39.5 grams less

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9RT 35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (713K versus 527K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Delivers 53% higher maximum brightness (1290 against 841 nits)

Optical image stabilization

Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.55 inches 6.62 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 402 ppi 397 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 87.9% Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 97.5% - PWM 367 Hz - Response time 3.6 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Mi 11 Lite 5G 841 nits OnePlus 9RT +53% 1290 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 6.8 mm (0.27 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 159 gramm (5.61 oz) 198.5 gramm (7 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Glass Metal Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Green, Yellow Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Mi 11 Lite 5G 85.3% OnePlus 9RT +3% 87.9%

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12 ROM MIUI 12 OxygenOS 12 OS size 11 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 123° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 5184 x 3888 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 27 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Mi 11 Lite 5G 118 OnePlus 9RT n/a Video quality Mi 11 Lite 5G 101 OnePlus 9RT n/a Generic camera score Mi 11 Lite 5G 111 OnePlus 9RT n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Mi 11 Lite 5G 89.2 dB OnePlus 9RT n/a

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced March 2021 October 2021 Release date April 2021 October 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

