Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Oppo Find X2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.