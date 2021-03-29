Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11 Lite 5G vs Find X2 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Oppo Find X2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Shows 33% longer battery life (106 vs 80 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 780G
  • Weighs 33 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X2
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 28% higher pixel density (513 vs 402 PPI)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Thinner bezels – 5.6% more screen real estate
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.2
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11 Lite 5G
vs
Find X2

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3168 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.8:9
PPI 402 ppi 513 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 90.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 97.5% -
PWM 367 Hz -
Response time 3.6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 11 Lite 5G
836 nits
Find X2
836 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 6.8 mm (0.27 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 159 gramm (5.61 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Green, Yellow Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 Lite 5G
85.3%
Find X2 +7%
90.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G and Oppo Find X2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642 Adreno 650
GPU clock 490 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS - ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 Lite 5G
875
Find X2 +3%
902
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 Lite 5G
2220
Find X2 +47%
3263
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 11 Lite 5G
522670
Find X2 +7%
559523
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12 ColorOS 7.1
OS size 11 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4250 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 33 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (58% in 30 min) Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge (100% in 38 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 0:38 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 11 Lite 5G +36%
11:51 hr
Find X2
8:49 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 11 Lite 5G +3%
16:58 hr
Find X2
16:07 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 11 Lite 5G
22:26 hr
Find X2 +1%
22:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.4", Sony IMX708 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3888 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 11 Lite 5G
89.2 dB
Find X2
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2021 March 2020
Release date April 2021 April 2020
Launch price ~ 356 USD ~ 912 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Find X2. But if the software, battery life, and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

