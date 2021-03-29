Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G vs Oppo Realme 8s 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 8s 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Delivers 39% higher maximum brightness (836 against 600 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
- 38% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 875 and 634 points
- Weighs 32 grams less
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8s 5G
- Comes with 750 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4250 mAh
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
57
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
76
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
72
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.55 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|-
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.3%
|83.9%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|97.5%
|-
|PWM
|367 Hz
|-
|Response time
|3.6 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|160.5 mm (6.32 inches)
|162.5 mm (6.4 inches)
|Width
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|6.8 mm (0.27 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|159 gramm (5.61 oz)
|191 gramm (6.74 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Green, Yellow
|Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
|MediaTek Dimensity 810
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 642
|Mali-G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|490 MHz
|850 MHz
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 Lite 5G +38%
875
634
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2220
Realme 8s 5G +14%
2540
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
522670
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|Realme UI 2.0
|OS size
|11 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4250 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (58% in 30 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|1:05 hr
|-
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:51 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:58 hr
Talk (3G)
22:26 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|9248 x 6936
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|-
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5184 x 3888
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.1
|Focal length
|27 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|1/3.0"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
118
Video quality
101
Generic camera score
111
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|-
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|13
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|-
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2021
|September 2021
|Release date
|April 2021
|September 2021
|Launch price
|~ 356 USD
|~ 228 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, software, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 8s 5G.
