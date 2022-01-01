Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G vs Oppo Reno 6 VS Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G Oppo Reno 6 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Oppo Reno 6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

55% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (527K versus 340K)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Stereo speakers

Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (838 against 746 nits)

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 6 Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.55 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 402 ppi 410 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 84.8% Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 97.5% - PWM 367 Hz - Response time 3.6 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Mi 11 Lite 5G +12% 838 nits Reno 6 746 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 6.8 mm (0.27 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 159 gramm (5.61 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Green, Yellow Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Mi 11 Lite 5G +1% 85.3% Reno 6 84.8%

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11 ROM MIUI 13 ColorOS 11.1 OS size 11 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 119° 119° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 44 megapixels Image resolution 5184 x 3888 7680 x 5760 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Focal length 27 mm 24 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Mi 11 Lite 5G 118 Reno 6 n/a Video quality Mi 11 Lite 5G 101 Reno 6 n/a Generic camera score Mi 11 Lite 5G 111 Reno 6 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Mi 11 Lite 5G 89.2 dB Reno 6 n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2021 July 2021 Release date April 2021 July 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G is definitely a better buy.