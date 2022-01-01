Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11 Lite 5G vs Reno 6 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G vs Oppo Reno 6 5G

Ксиаоми Ми 11 Лайт 5G
VS
Оппо Рено 6 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G
Oppo Reno 6 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Oppo Reno 6 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Delivers 34% higher maximum brightness (851 against 637 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (532K versus 426K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 6 5G
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (29:43 vs 27:33 hours)
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11 Lite 5G
vs
Reno 6 5G

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 88.3%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.5% 100%
PWM 367 Hz 90 Hz
Response time 3.6 ms 3.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 11 Lite 5G +34%
851 nits
Reno 6 5G
637 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 156.8 mm (6.17 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 72.1 mm (2.84 inches)
Thickness 6.8 mm (0.27 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 159 gramm (5.61 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Green, Yellow Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 Lite 5G
85.3%
Reno 6 5G +4%
88.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G and Oppo Reno 6 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 490 MHz 900 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 Lite 5G +22%
883
Reno 6 5G
723
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 Lite 5G +5%
2256
Reno 6 5G
2148
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 11 Lite 5G +25%
532826
Reno 6 5G
426289
CPU 161152 115686
GPU 162000 119156
Memory 88725 80995
UX 119299 106823
Total score 532826 426289
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mi 11 Lite 5G +55%
3123
Reno 6 5G
2021
Stability 79% 99%
Graphics test 18 FPS 12 FPS
Graphics score 3123 2021
PCMark 3.0 score 10493 8315
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11
ROM MIUI 13 ColorOS 11.3
OS size 11 GB 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4250 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 33 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (58% in 30 min) Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (60% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 0:29 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:10 hr 11:05 hr
Watching video 14:42 hr 13:18 hr
Gaming 04:30 hr 05:56 hr
Standby 80 hr 86 hr
General battery life
Mi 11 Lite 5G
27:33 hr
Reno 6 5G +8%
29:43 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G from DxOMark Photo samples of Oppo Reno 6 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3888 6528 x 3680
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 27 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 11 Lite 5G +5%
118
Reno 6 5G
112
Video quality
Generic camera score
Mi 11 Lite 5G +4%
111
Reno 6 5G
107

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 11 Lite 5G
89.2 dB
Reno 6 5G +3%
91.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 May 2021
Release date April 2021 June 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G. It has a better performance, software, design, and sound.

