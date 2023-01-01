Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11 Lite 5G vs Galaxy A13 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A13

Ксиаоми Ми 11 Лайт 5G
VS
Самсунг Галакси А13
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G
Samsung Galaxy A13

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A13, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 4.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (538K versus 124K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 44% higher peak brightness (843 against 586 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13
  • Comes with 750 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4250 mAh
  • Shows 25% longer battery life (34:21 vs 27:33 hours)
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11 Lite 5G
vs
Galaxy A13

Display

Type AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.55 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 83.2%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 97.5% 99.9%
PWM 367 Hz Not detected
Response time 3.6 ms 33 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1257:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Mi 11 Lite 5G +44%
843 nits
Galaxy A13
586 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 6.8 mm (0.27 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 159 g (5.61 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green, Yellow White, Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 Lite 5G +3%
85.3%
Galaxy A13
83.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G and Samsung Galaxy A13 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G Samsung Exynos 850
Max clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
Lithography process 5 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642 Mali-G52 MP1
GPU clock 490 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS - ~126 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 Lite 5G +474%
873
Galaxy A13
152
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 Lite 5G +281%
2234
Galaxy A13
587
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 11 Lite 5G +331%
538060
Galaxy A13
124810
CPU 159883 35523
GPU 165597 24759
Memory 80933 30778
UX 133969 33751
Total score 538060 124810
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mi 11 Lite 5G +516%
3125
Galaxy A13
507
Max surface temperature 42.2 °C 39.8 °C
Stability 79% 97%
Graphics test 18 FPS 3 FPS
Graphics score 3125 507
PCMark 3.0
Mi 11 Lite 5G +110%
10314
Galaxy A13
4905
Web score 7527 4823
Video editing 6643 4773
Photo editing 20670 7486
Data manipulation 8484 3236
Writing score 11557 4994
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 3, 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 14 One UI Core 5.0
OS size 11 GB 16.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4250 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (58% in 30 min) Yes (27% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 2:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:10 hr 11:49 hr
Watching video 14:42 hr 13:14 hr
Gaming 04:30 hr 06:54 hr
Standby 80 hr 122 hr
General battery life
Mi 11 Lite 5G
27:33 hr
Galaxy A13 +25%
34:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3888 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes -
LTE Cat* 20 7
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Mi 11 Lite 5G +7%
89.2 dB
Galaxy A13
83.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced March 2021 March 2022
Release date April 2021 March 2022
SAR (head) - 0.37 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A53 5G or Galaxy A13
2. Galaxy A33 5G or Galaxy A13
3. Galaxy A23 or Galaxy A13
4. Galaxy A04s or Galaxy A13
5. Galaxy M13 or Galaxy A13
6. Galaxy A03s or Galaxy A13
7. Galaxy A13 5G or Galaxy A13
8. Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) or Mi 11 Lite 5G
9. 11 Lite 5G NE or Mi 11 Lite 5G
10. 12 Lite or Mi 11 Lite 5G
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish