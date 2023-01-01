Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A33 5G VS Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1280 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (538K versus 412K)

31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (538K versus 412K) Delivers 16% higher peak brightness (843 against 725 nits)

Delivers 16% higher peak brightness (843 against 725 nits) Weighs 27 grams less

Weighs 27 grams less 19% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 873 and 731 points

19% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 873 and 731 points Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Comes with 750 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4250 mAh

Comes with 750 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4250 mAh Shows 16% longer battery life (31:53 vs 27:33 hours)

Shows 16% longer battery life (31:53 vs 27:33 hours) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Waterproof body (IP67 classification) Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Slow-motion recording at 480FPS The phone is 1-year newer

The phone is 1-year newer Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.55 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 402 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits 1000 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 83.7% Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 97.5% 98.3% PWM 367 Hz 366 Hz Response time 3.6 ms 1 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Mi 11 Lite 5G +16% 843 nits Galaxy A33 5G 725 nits

Design and build Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 6.8 mm (0.27 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 159 g (5.61 oz) 186 g (6.56 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP67 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Green, Yellow White, Black, Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Mi 11 Lite 5G +2% 85.3% Galaxy A33 5G 83.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 14 One UI 5.1 OS size 11 GB 26 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4250 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (58% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:15 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 09:10 hr 10:17 hr Watching video 14:42 hr 15:03 hr Gaming 04:30 hr 05:45 hr Standby 80 hr 105 hr General battery life Mi 11 Lite 5G 27:33 hr Galaxy A33 5G +16% 31:53 hr

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band - Wi-Fi Direct - Wi-Fi Hotspot - Wi-Fi Display

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max loudness Mi 11 Lite 5G +1% 89.2 dB Galaxy A33 5G 88.7 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2021 March 2022 Release date April 2021 April 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the battery life, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G. But if the performance and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G.