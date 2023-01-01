Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1380 and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.