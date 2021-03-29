Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11 Lite 5G vs Galaxy A72 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A72

Ксиаоми Ми 11 Лайт 5G
VS
Самсунг Галакси А72
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G
Samsung Galaxy A72

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7380G) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A72, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G
  • 84% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (538K versus 292K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 7380G
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • 67% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 885 and 530 points
  • Weighs 44 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A72
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Comes with 750 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4250 mAh
  • Delivers 62% higher maximum brightness (815 against 503 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11 Lite 5G
vs
Galaxy A72

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 84.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Mi 11 Lite 5G
503 nits
Galaxy A72 +62%
815 nits

Design and build

Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 165 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 77.4 mm (3.05 inches)
Thickness 6.8 mm (0.27 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 159 gramm (5.61 oz) 203 gramm (7.16 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP67
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green, Yellow White, Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G and Samsung Galaxy A72 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 7380G Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642 Adreno 618
GPU clock - 750 MHz
FLOPS - ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 Lite 5G +67%
885
Galaxy A72
530
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 Lite 5G +39%
2260
Galaxy A72
1625
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 11 Lite 5G +84%
538158
Galaxy A72
292536

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 3.1
OS size - 25.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4250 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ Yes

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 123°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3888 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 24 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 March 2021
Release date April 2021 March 2021
Launch price ~ 356 USD ~ 450 USD
SAR (head) - 0.23 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.17 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G. But if the display, battery life, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A72.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G and Mi 10 Lite
2. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G and Mi 11
3. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G and Poco F3
4. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G and Mi 11 Lite
5. Samsung Galaxy A72 and Galaxy M51
6. Samsung Galaxy A72 and Galaxy S21
7. Samsung Galaxy A72 and Galaxy A71
8. Samsung Galaxy A72 and S20 FE
9. Samsung Galaxy A72 and M62 (F62)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish