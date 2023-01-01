Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A73 5G VS Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Weighs 22 grams less

Weighs 22 grams less 15% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 873 and 760 points

15% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 873 and 760 points Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Comes with 750 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4250 mAh

Comes with 750 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4250 mAh Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Waterproof body (IP67 classification) Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Slow-motion recording at 240FPS The phone is 1-year newer

The phone is 1-year newer Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.55 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 402 ppi 393 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits 800 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 87% Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 97.5% - PWM 367 Hz - Response time 3.6 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Mi 11 Lite 5G 843 nits Galaxy A73 5G n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches) Thickness 6.8 mm (0.27 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 159 g (5.61 oz) 181 g (6.38 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP67 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Green, Yellow White, Gray, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Mi 11 Lite 5G 85.3% Galaxy A73 5G +2% 87%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 14 One UI 5.0 OS size 11 GB 36.9 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4250 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (58% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:45 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 09:10 hr - Watching video 14:42 hr - Gaming 04:30 hr - Standby 80 hr - General battery life Mi 11 Lite 5G 27:33 hr Galaxy A73 5G n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 12000 x 9000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° - Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 5184 x 3888 4000 x 3000 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 27 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Mi 11 Lite 5G 118 Galaxy A73 5G n/a Video quality Mi 11 Lite 5G 101 Galaxy A73 5G n/a Generic camera score Mi 11 Lite 5G 111 Galaxy A73 5G n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No - Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max loudness Mi 11 Lite 5G 89.2 dB Galaxy A73 5G n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2021 March 2022 Release date April 2021 April 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G is definitely a better buy.